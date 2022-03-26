Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response

Fergus Avenue in Kitchener was closed on Saturday morning while fire crews responded to a fire inside of a townhome.

Waterloo regional police tweeted around 9:50 a.m. that they were on scene with emergency crews, including five firetrucks.

They say the stretch of Fergus Avenue was closed between Weber Street to Falesy Avenue and that the public should avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

Kitchener Fire says there was no external damage to the townhome structure.

In the backyard of the property, broken glass from windows, burned interior wall insulation, and personal items could be seen, along with a small burn mark on the back wall.

Saumir Kumar Patel and Nirav Desai tell CTV News they recently sold the home and were waiting for the new owners to take over.

"I'm not sure about the damage because the fire department and police are doing an investigation and will let us know," said Kumar Patel.

They say no one was living inside of the unit at the time of the fire, but they were storing items there.

"We don't know how it happened when it was empty," said Desai. "We're just trying to find out what happened."

The two add that they're in the process of contacting insurance in order to find out the next steps to take.

Fire prevention officers are expected to attend the scene on Saturday.

Police say the fire was determined to be caused accidentally.