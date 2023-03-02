Fire in Lake Bonavista home leaves dog dead

The Calgary Fire Department says a dog was killed in a house fire in the community of Lake Bonavista on Thursday.

The fire started in the basement of the home just before 7 a.m., sending smoke billowing from a window.

Callers to 911 reported seeing flames eating away at the house from the street.

Residents inside the home were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms. Though they were able to make it out, both were assessed on scene by paramedics.

Firefighters searched the basement and found a dog.

Though crews brought the dog outside and attempted to resuscitate it for 10 minutes, it didn't make it.

The fire department says the blaze isn't considered suspicious, but an investigator is working to determine the cause.