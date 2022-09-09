iHeartRadio

Fire in Peace River prompts RCMP to close area to public

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton).

Firefighters and police responded to an apartment building fire in Peace River, Alta., Friday afternoon.

The fire began at around 3 p.m. and Mounties asked residents to avoid the area of 7802-99 Street.

"The area is restricted to general traffic to allow fire services to work," RCMP wrote in a release.

The cause of the fire is unknown and it's unclear if anyone was injured.

More details to come...

