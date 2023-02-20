iHeartRadio

Fire in Prince Albert exhibition grounds under investigation after horse stables damaged


A blaze ravaged the horse stables at the Prince Albert exhibition grounds on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to Exhibition Drive after a structure fire was reported just before 1 p.m., according to the Prince Albert Fire Department.

Crews quickly doused the flames, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, but the structure was severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

