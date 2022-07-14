Fire in Puslinch guts structure, estimated $350K in damage
Officials report an afternoon shed fire in Puslinch required crews from three different jurisdictions to put out the flames.
On Thursday, fire crews tackled the flames that could be seen from the end of a driveway leading up to the large structure.
“[It was] probably about an hour before it was completely out. It was fully involved, so nothing really to save at this point,” said Charles Hamilton, county training officer with the Puslinch Fire Department.
Brad Bigrigg, the fire chief in Puslinch, estimated the damage to be $350,000.
Bigrigg said approximately 30 firefighters responded to the fire on Leslie Road at 1:40 p.m. Puslinch Fire, the Guelph Fire Department and Rockwood firefighters worked together to extinguish the flames as nearby grass started to catch.
There are no injuries reported but, the structure is destroyed as well as the objects that were inside.
A cause has not yet been determined.
