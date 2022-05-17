Fire in rural south Ottawa knocked down, but family pets do not survive
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa Fire Services says two dogs that were rescued from a fire in rural south Ottawa did not survive.
Firefighters were called to a home on Third Line Road South between Garlock Road and Dilworth Road. Black smoke was rising from the building when crews arrived at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The bulk of the fire was in the attic and firefighters had it under control by 3:30 p.m.
The dogs were rescued and given oxygen, but OFS said they later succumbed to their injuries.
Fire officials say a fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
