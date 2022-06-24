Fire in Sudbury apartment building likely sparked by careless smoking

A fire likely sparked by careless smoking forced the brief evacuation of an apartment building in the South End of Sudbury on Thursday.

Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News the fire happened in the late afternoon on top of Rumball Terrace on Paris Street.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution as the fire was extinguished. They were allowed back inside relatively quickly, Oshell said.

There was no major damage to the building.