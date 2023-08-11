Fire in Thompson considered suspicious; RCMP investigating

A fire at a townhouse in Thompson on Thursday is being treated as suspicious.

According to RCMP, officers received a report of a man kicking in a door to a townhouse on Brandon Crescent. When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. A 34-year-old man, who is alleged to have broken into the home, was found exiting the yard and was taken into custody.

Mounties began evacuating the neighbouring homes and made sure nobody was inside the burning townhouse.

The fire department extinguished the fire. Damage was limited to two townhomes.

RCMP said the office of the fire commissioner is helping with the investigation. No charges have been laid.