Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky

A fire in west Edmonton sent plumes of dark grey smoke into the sky on Aug. 25, 2022. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

Fire crews are on scene at a fire in west Edmonton.

Crews were called to 202 Street and 113 Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

Ten units were on scene as of 3:30 p.m., and firefighters were working to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

