All of the occupants of a southeast Calgary building were forced out of their homes because of an early morning fire.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to residential building in Seton after being alerted by fire alarms.

Upon arrival, officials say alarms were still active at the building and the occupants were making their way outside.

Firefighters immediately noticed black smoke coming from the underground parkade, so went down into the area and extinguished the fire.

Investigators determined the blaze started in a heating unit and say the damage was contained to the parkade.

No one was injured as a result.