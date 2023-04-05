Fire intentionally set at smoke shop on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive: police

A fire at a business in Vancouver on Monday night was intentionally set, according to police.

Video posted online Wednesday shows the moment an individual pours what appears to be gasoline outside the storefront of Vapester Smoke Shop on Commercial Drive near East 4th Avenue, before lighting it on fire and running away.

According to Vancouver police, fire crews responded to a blaze at the business around 8:30 p.m. on April 3, and an investigation is underway.

“An initial investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set,” Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News Wednesday.

She says no injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine if there was a motive for the crime.