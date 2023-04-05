iHeartRadio

Fire investigation underway, two people injured


image.jpg

Foul play is not suspected after an incident in downtown London overnight.

According to police two people were injured and a fire investigation is ongoing.

Police told CTV News one person has significant injuries and another has non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an area near 706 Dundas St. was cordoned off with yellow tape and pylons.

12