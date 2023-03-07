Fire leads to evacuation of residential complex in Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) responded to a multi-residential complex fire in the 200 block of Avenue D South.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck and a Battalion Chief were called to the scene around 1:36 p.m. on Saturday, according to an SFD news release.

Despite alarms in the complex ringing, firefighters had to evacuate the building, SFD said.

“A fire was located in a bathroom of a suite. The fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters,” the release said.

SFD said they have started ventilation of the building and will release more information soon.