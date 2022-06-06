Fire leads to secondary school's closure in Coquitlam, RCMP's arson unit investigating
A secondary school in Coquitlam is closed Monday after a fire over the weekend.
Mounties said it was called to CABE Secondary School along with the Coquitlam Fire Department at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished. Police didn't say what the caused the blaze, but said the RCMP's arson unit is in charge of the investigation.
A statement from CABE Secondary, which is on Foster Avenue, said the school is closed Monday "as the building is not safe to enter at this time."
Classrooms are being prepared at Winslow Centre, which is a couple blocks away. It's expected students will resume class there on Tuesday.
"Please also rest assured that this will not affect student’s ability to complete course work and graduate as planned," the school's notice said.
Mounties said they're looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video to come forward by calling 604-945-1550.
"Assistance from the public is critical in these types of investigations, no one tip or detail is too small, any information you may have regarding this investigation is valuable to us," Const. Paige Kuz said in a news release.
