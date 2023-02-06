Fire leaves several seniors homeless in northwestern Ont.

A weekend fire at a seniors complex in Sioux Lookout left almost a dozen people in need of a new home.

And many more are in temporary accommodation because the fire left the complex, known as the Patricia Plaza, uninhabitable.

Fire broke out in the northwestern Ontario community around 7:55 a.m. Feb. 4.

Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police, Kenora EMS and the Municipality of Sioux Lookout Fire Services were dispatched to the fire on Third Avenue North.

The residential building has 37 independent living units for seniors and is operated by the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB).

“Officers arrived on scene and located a fire that was quickly spreading to adjoining units where residents were still inside,” police said in a news release.

“Officers then evacuated all residents. No injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.”

The fire was isolated to one wing of the complex, but police said smoke and other damage are making it temporarily uninhabitable for all residents.

“Many seniors left their residence with only the clothing on their back,” police said.

“The KDSB indicated on their Facebook page that all residents have received temporary short-term housing.”

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, police said. No foul play is suspected.

“Police would like to remind everyone to maintain working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home and outside all sleeping areas,” the release said.

“Plan and practise a home fire escape plan so everyone in the home knows exactly what to do should the smoke alarms sound in an emergency. If you suspect a fire, call 9-1-1.”

For more information on fire safety, click here.