Fire Marshal called in to investigate possible arson in Sudbury
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury police say officers are holding the scene of a possible arson at a downtown area home while they wait for the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to arrive.
Officers were called to a home on Maple Street around 1:15 p.m. Sunday after firefighters could not determine the cause of the blaze, Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.
The investigation is ongoing and the Fire Marshal's office has been called in to help.
While the fire was contained to the kitchen, there is significant smoke damage throughout the house, a fire official told CTV News.
With files from Daniel Bertrand, CTV News digital content producer in Sudbury.
