Fire marshal investigating cause of Goulais Avenue blaze

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is helping with an investigation into an incident that happened on Goulais Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, which resulted in a fire and two deaths.

Two residences, directly beside each other, were involved, but the fire took place at just one of them, Lincoln Louttit, a Sault police spokesperson, told CTV News in an email Monday morning.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was at the scene on the weekend and is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Autopsies are scheduled for the two victims this week to determine the cause of death.

The victims have been identified, but their names are not being released at this time, Louttit said.

When emergency crews arrived Friday, one of the victims was found injured in the driveway after being assaulted, police said.

The individual was taken to hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The other victim was found inside a residence that was on fire and was pronounced dead at the scene, Louttit told CTV News Friday.

At some point during the incident, gunshots were fired, he said.

Adding, it is believed to be an isolated incident among people known to each other.

"Officers remain on scene as the investigation continues," police said.

With files from Mike McDonald, CTV News video journalist in Sault Ste. Marie.