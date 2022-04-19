iHeartRadio

Fire Marshal investigating house fire in Cambridge

A fire truck at the Cambridge Fire Department. (Jessica Smith/CTV Kitchener)

The Ontario Fire Marshal is looking into a Cambridge house fire early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Carter Crescent and Macteith Court around 5:10 a.m.

People inside the home were able to safely get out with no one getting hurt, according to officials.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Waterloo Regional Police Service are both investigating.

