Fire Marshal investigating Sudbury motel room fire

Sudbury firefighters were called to a Lorne Street motel after a fire broke out in one of the units Friday morning, officials say.

It happened at the Four Sisters Motel in the city's Gatchell area about 8:50 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News.

The blaze was contained to one room and no injuries were reported, he said.

No word on the cause.

Sudbury police and the Ontario Fire Marshal have been called in to investigate.