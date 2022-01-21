Fire Marshal wraps up on-site investigation into Merivale Road explosion

The Office of the Fire Marshal has wrapped up the on-site part of the investigation into the deadly explosion and fire at an Ottawa tanker truck manufacturing facility.

Six people were killed in the explosion at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road on Jan. 13. One person died in hospital following the explosion, while the remains of five people were located at the site.

In a statement on Twitter Friday afternoon, the Office of the Fire Marshal said, "The on-site portion of our investigation into the Merivale Road incident (Nepean) has concluded and our investigative team has cleared the scene."

"Our investigation into the origin, cause and circumstance around this incident continues."

Several agencies are investigating the explosion, including the Ontario Fire Marshal, the Ministry of Labour, the coroner's office and the Ottawa Police Service.

There is no timeline for the investigations to be completed.

"Our investigation process is very thorough, and the thoroughness of our process means it takes time," said deputy fire marshal Tim Beckett last Sunday.

Family members have identified five people as victims of the tragedy: Kayla Ferguson, Rick Bastien, Danny Beale, Etienne Mabiala, and Russ McLellan.