Fire near downtown Windsor

Windsor fire crews were battling a blaze in the 400 block of McDougall Street near Wyandotte Street.

Crews responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was soon extinguished. Crews then began conducting ventilation and overhaul.

Update on fire in the 400 Block of McDougall. Investigators will be attending. *MC

There is no word on how the fire started or any possible injuries.

An investigator is attending the scene.

More details will be provided when they become available.

.