Fire near Hwy. 401 caught on camera in Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A fire near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener caught the eyes of many passing by Wednesday night.
The flames were caught on camera by a CTV News viewer near Homer Watson Boulevard and the highway around 9:30 p.m. Two trees appear to be igniting in the video.
Kitchener Fire says two trucks were called out to the scene and put it out quickly.
They add that there is no known cause and the fire is not under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
This comes as Waterloo region and surrounding Ontario communities continue to experience smoky conditions from wildfires.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.
-
Group of women turning challenges into opportunitiesThey say when life throws you lemons, make lemonade. A group of women is taking that mantra to a whole new level.
-
One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough parkOne person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.
-
'We can't just stop here': Downtown Mission hosts community cleanup eventThe Downtown Mission held a community cleanup event, which saw more than 50 people pick up debris and trash between Elliott and Erie Streets.