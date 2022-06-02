iHeartRadio

Fire near St. Albert school deliberately set: RCMP

Mounties are investigating an arson near a St. Albert school.

It happened in the tree line behind Sir George Simpson school around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone who was using the path or playground in the area or has information about the fire is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

