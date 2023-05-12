Fire northwest of Sudbury is about the size of a ‘football field’

There is currently an active forest fire in the northeast region, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Friday.

It was confirmed in the afternoon of May 11 and is located along the eastern shore of Low Lake and west of Highway 144.

“Timmins 1 is 1.2 hectares (roughly the size of a football field) and is already being held,” said ministry spokesperson Isabelle Chenard.

“(That) means that with currently committed resources, sufficient suppression action has been taken so that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existent or predetermined control boundaries under prevailing or forecasted conditions.”

“There is no concern for public safety at this time,” Chenard added.

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, residents can dial 310-FIRE.

To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.

Find tips on preventing wildland fires and information on the current fire situation on Twitter in English and French @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet. The active fire map can be found here.