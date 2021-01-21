Firefighters responded to a Cambridge home on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire.

Officials said a grease fire in the garage was the source of the call to the home on Horton Walk.

Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading and damage was minimal. No one was hurt.

On Twitter, the Cambridge Fire Department said that cooking is the number one cause of residential fires.

"Be 'lookin' while you're cookin','" another post on Twitter read in part.

The fire department shared a tip sheet that included how to fight a small grease fire, but said if you have any doubts about fighting a fire yourself, just get outside and call 911.

CFD quickly extinguished this fire, no injuries. Cooking is the #1 cause of residential fires in Ontario. 9% of annual loss fires occur in Jan. average of 46 injuries and 8 fire fatalities. Pay attention when cooking! If a fire occurs, get out and call 911. @cityofcambridge https://t.co/U5BvuQKNGe