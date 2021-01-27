Fire destroyed a popular Stratford-area motel on Tuesday, leaving one personal seriously injured.

Officials consider the Forest Motel a total loss. Smoke continued to pour from the roof the day after the fire started.

Fire crews first responded to the scene on Forest Road in Perth East at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, arriving to find the structure engulfed in flames.

The 20-room retreat sits on 32 acres of land.

"Fire crews did stay overnight and they have been on scene all morning as well, putting out any hot spots that may occur," said James Marshall, Perth East Fire Prevention Officer.

The motel is in a secluded area just east of Stratford and is known to many as a hidden gem, making it a considerable loss for the community. The company's website also shows that it had been offering winter activities like snowshoeing, ice skating and cross-country skiing.

The Ontario Fire Marshal arrived at the scene around noon.

"Right now, we're working to make the building safe so we can get in to determine the origin and cause of the fire," Kevin Pahour with the OFM said. "We are working with the local fire service and heavy equipment in order to remove some structural debris that has collapsed into our room of origin." Officials believe the fire started in one of the rooms.

There was one person staying at the hotel at the time. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"I do understand they are still in hospital," Marshall said.

The first isn't considered suspicious. There is extensive damage.

"The damage is heavy all the way through the roofline of the structure," Marshall said.

Weather conditions made it more challenging.

"The problem that we're facing is we put an awful lot of water on this fire," Marshall said. "All of the driveways and every flat surface is very, very icy."