Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after one person died in a fire in Acton Tuesday.

The fire broke out near 4th Line and Highway 7 Tuesday afternoon, the Halton Hills Fire Department said in a tweet.

A picture from the scene shared by the fire department showed visible flames in a garage structure.

At around 6:20 p.m., firefighters said the blaze had been knocked down.

No information has been provided so far about the person who died.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

The fire marshal’s office said it will be investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

The @ONFireMarshal is investigating the origin and cause of this fatal fire. https://t.co/l6kBq7G0wG