Fire on boat in secured slip at Penetanguishene marina spreads to nearby vessels
Fire crews had the tricky job of battling a fire on a boat at a marina in Penetanguishene.
Fire Chief Richard Renaud said crews arrived to find the boat consumed by flames in a secured slip at the Hindson Marina on Champlain Road during the early morning hours Tuesday.
Renaud said access to the fire was challenging, with only one route to the slip through the dock system.
Crews used a portable pump on the dock to contain the fire as it threatened nearby vessels.
No one was reported injured.
The boat sustained significant damage, while the vessels on either side were also scorched by the flames.
The marina said it had contacted the owners involved.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, provincial police say it is not believed to be suspicious.
-
Time is running out for debates in N.B. legislatureTime is running out to debate Bills in New Brunswick’s legislature on district education councils in the anglophone sector and local governance commission.
-
Poll finds Manitoba NDP holds comfortable lead over Tories ahead of fall electionNew polling data found if an election were held tomorrow, Manitoba would likely have a new government at the helm.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.