Fire on Ellice Avenue closes roads
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is currently on scene fighting a fire on in the West End.
According to the City of Winnipeg parts of Ellice Avenue and Victor Street have been closed because of the fire.
The #Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is on scene at a working fire in the 700 block of Ellice Avenue. Portions of Ellice Avenue and Victor Street are temporarily closed. Residents are asked to avoid the area. #wpgtraffic #wpgtmc— City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) April 11, 2021
Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. We’ll have more details when they become available.