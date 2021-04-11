Fire on Ellice Avenue closes roads

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is currently on scene fighting a fire on in the West End.

According to the City of Winnipeg parts of Ellice Avenue and Victor Street have been closed because of the fire.

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details when they become available.