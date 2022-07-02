iHeartRadio

Fire on Erie Street West caused by careless disposal of materials

Fire at 1133 Erie Street East on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News)

Fire crews tackled a building fire at Erie Street West near Elm Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say there were no injuries, but two people have since been displaced.

The cause of the fire has been listed as careless disposal of materials.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. 

