Fire on Manitoba First Nation leaves 2 people hurt, 10 families displaced

A fire in a northern Manitoba First Nation has left nearly a dozen families displaced and two people hurt.

The fire took place on Saturday at an apartment complex on Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

Ten families are displaced due to the fire, and two were sent to the hospital with burns.

According to Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO), temporary accommodations have been found; however, overcrowding is a concern. The First Nation’s chief and council are working on longer-term solutions.

In a statement, MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee, offered his empathy to the families involved in the situation.

“MKO is offering our organizational support to our member community to assist them in their hour of need,” he said.