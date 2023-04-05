Fire on Manitoba First Nation leaves one man dead

A 49-year-old man is dead following a fire on a Manitoba First Nation on Tuesday.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, RCMP received a report about a fire at a home in Bloodvein First Nation. Mounties also learned that someone was still thought to be inside the home.

Officers immediately went to the scene and worked with community members to extinguish the fire.

Once the smoke was gone, officers went inside the home, where they found the deceased 49-year-old man. Police note it appears the man was home alone when the fire began.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and the RCMP’s forensic identification services came to the scene and are helping with the investigation.