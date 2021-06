A fire on Winnipeg’s McGillivray Boulevard has sent clouds of smoke into the air on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is just west of Brady Road.

An officer on the scene said it might be a chemical fire burning the back of a business.

McGillivray is closed in both directions. People are asked to avoid the area and use another route.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks.