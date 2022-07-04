Fire on Saskatoon home's front porch deemed suspicious

A fire that resulted in an estimated $175,000 in damage to a Saskatoon home has been deemed suspicious.

A little after 5:30 a.m. Monday, a burning porch in the 300 block of Avenue J South was reported to Saskatoon Fire Department.

The first fire crew to arrive on scene encountered heavy flames, according to a news release from the department.

Firefighters worked to protect neighbouring properties and the fire was brought under control by 5:51 a.m., the department said in the release.

Around that time, firefighters became aware of a couch on fire in the yard of a home in the 300 block of Avenue K south.

The fire was brought under control a little after 6 a.m.

The blaze is also considered suspicious. There were no reported injuries resulting from either fire.

Both fires are under investigation by Saskatoon Police Service.