Fire on Saskatoon riverbank may have been from homeless seeking warmth: fire department

A Saskatoon Fire Department inspector believes people experiencing homelessness may have started a small fire that damaged some decking along the river.

The small blaze occurred Tuesday morning along the riverbank, just below the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan festival site in the 900 block of Spadina Crescent East.

Crews were called to the scene around 7:46 a.m., according to a fire department news release. When they arrived, they found a small fire under a deck that had spread, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.

The bylaw inspector attended, in case there were any homeless people at the site who needed support, but no one was identified.

There were no injuries from the fire.