Fire Prevention Week in Sudbury focuses on the sounds of fire safety

Fire Prevention Week kicked off Sunday, and fire services use this week to educate the public on the importance of fire safety through various themes. This year's theme is 'Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.’

Greater Sudbury Fire Services say they want people to know more about the alarms in their homes.

“The goal this year with Fire Prevention Week is to learn the sounds of fire safety in your home,” said Jimmy Kolar, public education officer with Greater Sudbury Fire Services.

“So to be familiar with a carbon monoxide alarm, a smoke alarm, and the sounds that they make if they are not operating properly.”

Kolar said it’s vital to know about both smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. He said most of the time, people are unsure what certain sounds mean.

“The chirping sound normally identifies the fact that there could be a low battery in an alarm or the end of service life for the alarm. So, these things were going unnoticed,” said Kolar.

“The carbon monoxide alarm beeps four quick beeps in succession and the smoke alarm is three long beeps with a pause.”

There is also a Fire Safety For Seniors Program, which is intended for older adults who are living in their own home.

“Should they want to get some information on the fire escape plan, test their smoke alarms, to see if they need a carbon monoxide alarm amongst other safety issues as well as barbecue safety, use of extension cords, stuff like that, they can call 311,” said Kolar.

Officials said batteries in these devices should be changed regularly, and they suggest doing it when the clocks are turned back in the fall and forward in the spring.

Fire Prevention week runs until Oct. 9.