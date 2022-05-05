Fire-ravaged building on Portage Avenue to be demolished
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
Three months after a fire ravaged the Kirkwood Block building, the City of Winnipeg confirmed demolition is expected to begin soon.
The city confirmed Thursday that the demolition permit for the building has been issued and work is expected to start shortly.
“Timing of demolition will depend on when the contractor is able to commence work at the site,” the city wrote.
The 110-year-old building, located at 575 Portage Avenue, was deemed a total loss following a fire on Feb. 2. Flames engulfed the building and continued to burn throughout the day, sending smoke billowing across Downtown Winnipeg.
Since the fire was extinguished, the building has been surrounded by a fence as it awaits demolition.
