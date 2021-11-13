Fire ravages Huntsville home, costing more than half-a-million dollars in damage
No injuries were reported after a fire at a Huntsville home early Saturday morning.
According to the Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire on Allensville Road, near Hwy. 11, shortly before 1 a.m.
Firefighters from three different stations responded due to limited water sources in the area. It took crews most of the night to get the fire under control, saying it was extinguished around 7:30 Saturday morning.
"We want to remind residents to get outside as soon as the smoke alarms sound. Call 9-1-1 immediately once outside," Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Chief Rob Collins said in a news release. "Fire can spread quickly, and there often isn't much time to get outside to safety."
All occupants of the home were able to get out safely. Damage costs from the fire are estimated to be $600,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
-
Scott Moffatt announces he will not seek new council term in 2022Three-term Ottawa city councillor Scott Moffatt says he will not be seeking re-election in 2022. The 11-year veteran at city hall told CTV News Ottawa the time was right for a new chapter.
-
Male taken to out-of-region hospital after reports of shooting in KitchenerWaterloo regional police are investigating after reports of shots fired in Kitchener Saturday night.
-
Calgarians give food and supplies to homeless on World Kindness DayCalgarians spent two hours handing out food and supplies to the homeless at Olympic Plaza on Saturday.
-
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex Catholic District School BoardDozens of students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will not be returning to class after the weekend due possible exposure to COVID 19
-
London, Ont. 65th Annual Santa Claus Parade sees large turnoutThe 65th annual Santa Claus was back on London’s city streets, returning to its traditional route
-
New indoor courts for padel open, first in countryA new padel court opened in Calgary Saturday, it’s the first indoor court for the sport in the country.
-
COVID-19 induced surgery times tackled by new cross border businessA new business based in Windsor and Sarnia, Ontario is connecting people waiting for elective surgeries with more timely private-care options
-
Girl, 6, dead after car crashes into tree in EtobicokeA child is without vital signs after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke, paramedics say.
-
Toronto car crash leaves woman dead, another seriously injuredTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, after a car struck a pole on The Queensway.