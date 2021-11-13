Fire ravages Huntsville home, costing more than half-a-million dollars in damage

No injuries were reported after a fire at a Huntsville home early Saturday morning.

According to the Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire on Allensville Road, near Hwy. 11, shortly before 1 a.m.

Firefighters from three different stations responded due to limited water sources in the area. It took crews most of the night to get the fire under control, saying it was extinguished around 7:30 Saturday morning.

"We want to remind residents to get outside as soon as the smoke alarms sound. Call 9-1-1 immediately once outside," Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Chief Rob Collins said in a news release. "Fire can spread quickly, and there often isn't much time to get outside to safety."

All occupants of the home were able to get out safely. Damage costs from the fire are estimated to be $600,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.