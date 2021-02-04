An Oakville home that was under construction has now been reduced to rubble after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the residence, located in the area of Bridge Road and Fourth Line, at around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault said the fire spread to one neighbouring home but crews were able to contain it “to a fairly small area of origin” inside that property.

“Crews were able to get on scene here and protect the exposures but with the home that was under construction obviously there is no early warning associated with something of that nature,” he said. “There is no drywall or anything in the home so no smoke detectors or anything to notify us that the fire was ongoing.”

“It was well advanced by the time of our arrival.”

Aerial footage captured by CTV News Toronto’s helicopter on Thursday morning shows firefighters dousing the home with water as smoke is seen billowing from the roof.

Boissonneault said crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

Investigators will also arrive on scene and work to determine the cause of the fire, he added.