Fire reported at Windsor Assembly Plant
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Windsor Assembly Plant has been given the “all clear” after a fire.
A worker inside the plant tells AM800 News there was a fire in the old paint shop, which is being torn out by a contractor.
Workers reporting for the day shift Thursday morning were held outside until the scene was cleared.
"There was a contained construction-related incident reported at Windsor Assembly Plant in the early morning hours. The plant was briefly evacuated. Windsor Fire was on the scene and has cleared the plant to resume production," said a statement from Stallantis.
Windsor fire officials tell CTV News the fire was in the duct work.
Windsor Fire was on the scene and cleared the plant to resume production.
No injuries were reported.
