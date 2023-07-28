Fire reported on Hall Avenue
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on Hall Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Crews were called to an upgraded working fire in the 900 Block of Hall Avenue.
The public is being asked to stay clear of the area.
Upgraded working fire in the 900 Block of Hall Ave. Stay clear of the area. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) July 28, 2023
