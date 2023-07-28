iHeartRadio

Fire reported on Hall Avenue


Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on Hall Avenue on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Source: Submitted to CTV News)

Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on Hall Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to an upgraded working fire in the 900 Block of Hall Avenue.

The public is being asked to stay clear of the area.

Upgraded working fire in the 900 Block of Hall Ave. Stay clear of the area. *MC

— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) July 28, 2023
12