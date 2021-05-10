Fire restrictions in place in multiple Manitoba parks

Limits on campfires and a restriction on motorized backcountry travel without a permit have been implemented throughout much of southern Manitoba due to an increased fire risk.

The restrictions, announced Monday afternoon, are now in place in multiple areas, including all provincial parks south of the 53rd parallel. The changes are due to strong winds, predicted warm weather, and continued dry conditions.

The areas in Manitoba currently with restrictions in place include areas, 1,2,3,5,6,7 and 8.

A full map of the areas impacted can be found online.

Some of the new restrictions include a prohibition on motorized backcountry travel, including ATVs and other off-road vehicles, unless there is a travel permit.

The province said Manitobans should also check with local municipal offices to find out what restrictions are in place.

Manitobans can report a wildfire by calling 911 or the T.I.P. line toll-free at 1-800-782-0076.