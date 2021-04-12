Fire reveals $1.2-million cannabis grow op in Caledon

Officials in Caledon have seized over $1.2 million worth of cannabis products after responding to a fire on Thursday.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, Caledon firefighters responded to a call for a roof fire at a commercial building on Marconi Court in Bolton.

Officials discovered an indoor cannabis operation, which did not have a valid license.

In addition to the marijuana, approximately $16,000 in related equipment was also seized by OPP.

It's not clear if charges have been laid, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here.