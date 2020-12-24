A stubborn fire destroyed a large portion of a Cloverdale greenhouse complex where cannabis is grown.

According to Surrey firefighters, the call came in at about 9:00 a.m., and when crews arrived they found smoke and flames pouring out of the building.

The greenhouse, on 176th Street, south of 16th Avenue, sits several hundred metres from the nearest hydrant, forcing firefighters to truck water to the blaze.

“We did start with a tender relay to supply water to the fire trucks,” said Asst. Chief Ben Dirksen. “But we did eventually lay about 2,000 feet of fire hose from the closest hydrant and now we have a water supply.”

Using ten trucks, two dozen firefighters battled the blaze, using ladders to pour water on it from above, bringing the fire under control but not before it had done significant damage to a portion of the greenhouse.

With thick fire hoses blocking the road, Surrey RCMP closed 176th Street, directing traffic away from the area.

By mid-afternoon, the blaze was mostly extinguished, but crews continued to douse hot spots.

Firefighters say nothing about the fire indicates anything suspicious but the investigation into the cause is ongoing.