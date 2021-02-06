A house fire near London’s downtown caused significant damage on Friday night.

Shortly before 7p.m. the London Fire Department was called to 35 Gunn Street just north of Oxford street for a house fire. When crews arrived flames could be seen shooting out from the roof of the house, along with the front windows said Brent Shea, District Chief with the London Fire Department.

Shea said all occupants had evacuated themselves safely before crews arrived and no one was hurt.

Gunn Street was blocked off between Oxford and Beaufort Street throughout the evening as crews continued their investigation.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.