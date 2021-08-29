Fire rips through house in Saskatoon

Fire destroyed a house in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood Sunday morning.

At around 4:04 a.m., on Aug. 29 the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called to a structure fire in the 2100 block of St. George Avenue, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the fire in a fully involved state, according to SFD.

Flames burnt through the structure's roof and some parts of the structure collapsed as a result, SFD said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and at around 6:40 a.m. the scene was turned over to a fire investigator to determine the cause and damage estimate, SFD said.