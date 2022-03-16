Fire rips through Kirkland Lake business Wednesday morning
Fire officials in Kirkland Lake said Wednesday evening the fire is now out and they have cleared the scene.
Platoon chief Melanie McGraw said they don't believe the fire is suspicious. They have a good idea how it started, she said, but will wait until more investigation is completed Thursday before releasing information.
No one was injured, McGraw added.
"Everyone got out safely."
Original story:
Few details are available, but officials with Kirkland Lake Fire Services say a fire broke out around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at Breault’s Castle Building Centre.
Just after 2 p.m., fire officials told CTV News it is still an active situation in the "final forms of extinguishment" and it is expected to be out by three or 4 p.m.
No word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the blaze.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
-
-
'It was a pretty exciting and happy event': Paramedics deliver baby on Highway 21A Sherwood Park couple welcomed their newest addition on the side of Highway 21 with the help of local paramedics.
-
Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal fundingWith the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.
-
N.L. looks to rename Colonial Building in St. John's as part of reconciliation effortAs Newfoundland and Labrador considers a name change for its historic Colonial Building in downtown St. John's, an Indigenous leader in the province says it's an opportunity to revisit the province's Confederation with Canada.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters CanadaClose to 3,000 employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. could be off the job early Sunday morning.
-
Police seek man who dropped off ‘offensive’ package at Kitchener homeThe Special Victims Unit of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a man dropped off an unwanted package at an Admiral Road home in Kitchener.
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunchIndustry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
-
Manitoba government looking to change legislation for drivers and insurersManitobans could soon have an electronic driver's licence as a result of a new bill introduced Wednesday.
-
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yetFor the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.