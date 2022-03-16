Fire rips through Kirkland Lake business Wednesday morning

Fire officials in Kirkland Lake said Wednesday evening the fire is now out and they have cleared the scene.

Platoon chief Melanie McGraw said they don't believe the fire is suspicious. They have a good idea how it started, she said, but will wait until more investigation is completed Thursday before releasing information.

No one was injured, McGraw added.

"Everyone got out safely."

Original story:

Few details are available, but officials with Kirkland Lake Fire Services say a fire broke out around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at Breault’s Castle Building Centre.

Just after 2 p.m., fire officials told CTV News it is still an active situation in the "final forms of extinguishment" and it is expected to be out by three or 4 p.m.

No word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.