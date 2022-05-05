Fire rips through Waskesiu Lake landmark

A fire has left a Waskesiu Lake landmark badly damaged.

Lakeland and District Fire Department responded to the blaze at LT Food & Fuel Motel just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In a post on social media, the department said crews arrived to find the rear of the building in flames.

"The motel was a total loss, however crews worked tirelessly to stop extension to the restaurant, store and living quarters," the department said.

There were no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation, according to the department.

--More details to come