Fire risk prompts Polaris to issue 'stop ride' warning for 230K of its snowmobiles

Polaris has issued what's known as a 'stop ride/stop sale' for more than 230,000 of its snow machines.

Affected models are the 2021-2023 Matryx, 2015-2022 Axys, and select 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride) snowmobiles.

"Polaris has determined that with degraded fuel and especially after extended storage, (the affected) snowmobiles may pose a risk of fire due to electrostatic discharge inside the fuel tank," the company said in a news release Aug. 30.

"Under specific conditions, vapors may be ignited inside the fuel tank, posing a potential injury hazard to consumers."

Polaris said it has identified 30 reports of fuel tank ruptures, including 16 incidents of fire and one report of injury.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the impacted units," the release said.

"Polaris is currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers and will contact affected consumers once determined."

Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly and has reported the matter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To search off-road recalls by model or vehicle identification number (VIN) to see if your unit is affected by any recalls, visit the Off-Road Safety Recalls page or call Polaris at 800-765-2747.