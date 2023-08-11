Fire services review working to improve response times and coverage

Fredericton Fire Services wants to improve on their response times after a recent review showed they're working at the same standard set almost 40 years ago.

That regulation has 90 per cent of calls aiming for a six minute response time.

"We need to review that 1980s mandate and make sure we're comfortable with that or if we want to change it and why the amount of time matters,” said Dwayne Killingbeck, chief of Fredericton Fire Department.

“What's changed since the 80s is we're looking at more lightweight construction we're looking at different materials in all the stuff you see around you,” Killingbeck said in Fredericton City Council’s Public Safety meeting on Thursday.

Structures on the edge of town will always take longer to reach, but the North American best practice, is a four minute response time.

New Brunswick's association of fire chief's president says that's not always realistic in some regions that are rural, or city's like Fredericton that are experiencing urban sprawl.

"I am aware that there are national standards that talk about a four minute response time,” said Scott Poupart, president of the N.B. Association of Fire Chiefs.

“But, there's a large difference between a large city that has multiple departments and a large fire crew that covers a very small area,” Poupart said.

Fire truck replacement is also a high priority for the department.

Firetrucks are typically operated for 18-20 years.

"We are playing catch up, we have four assets,” Killingbeck said.

“Trucks, that are on order being built or being finalized at tender which will give us a big jump moving forward,” he said.

The 500 page fire services report contained 41 points for consideration in the master plan including new equipment, and taking a look at how fire stations are staffed around the city.

